Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 305,243 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.92 Million, closed the last trade at $2.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The NMCI stock price is -3.85% off its 52-week high price of $2.43 and 77.35% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 378.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 256Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) trade information

Despite being -0.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the NMCI stock price touched $2.43-3 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares have moved 8.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) have changed 62.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 295.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 113.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +113.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 113.68% from current levels.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -42.7%.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.1% with a share float percentage of 21.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navios Maritime Containers L.P. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mangrove Partners with over 3.31 Million shares worth more than $3.43 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Mangrove Partners held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.24 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.32 Million and represent 6.46% of shares outstanding.