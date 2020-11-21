LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 463,766 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $55.75 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The LPSN stock price is -14.62% off its 52-week high price of $63.9 and 74.74% above the 52-week low of $14.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 638.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 704.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the LPSN stock price touched $57.77- or saw a rise of 3.5%. Year-to-date, LivePerson, Inc. shares have moved 50.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have changed -6.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.35% from current levels.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LivePerson, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -76.71%, compared to 17.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.3% and 68.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.5%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $98.85 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $98.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $79.07 Million and $78.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25% for the current quarter and 26.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -263% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.17% with a share float percentage of 114.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LivePerson, Inc. having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.22 Million shares worth more than $479.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.58 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $445.87 Million and represent 12.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.71% shares in the company for having 3819769 shares of worth $198.59 Million while later fund manager owns 1.82 Million shares of worth $75.38 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.