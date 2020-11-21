EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 532,762 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $605.85 Million, closed the last trade at $11.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.6% during that session. The EH stock price is -46.7% off its 52-week high price of $16.24 and 31.44% above the 52-week low of $7.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 556.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 155.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Despite being -1.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the EH stock price touched $11.98- or saw a rise of 7.6%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Limited shares have moved 2.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have changed 22.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 280.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.2%.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.7% with a share float percentage of 0.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Limited having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 13.18 Thousand shares worth more than $105.14 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 10.49 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.71 Thousand and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.