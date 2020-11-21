Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 428,430 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.44 Million, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The AEHL stock price is -151.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.31 and 40.28% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 860.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 565.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the AEHL stock price touched $2.48-1 or saw a rise of 14.92%. Year-to-date, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares have moved 3.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) have changed -14.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 107.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $168, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7862.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $168 while the price target rests at a high of $168. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7862.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7862.09% from current levels.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +98.3%.