Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 687,789 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.72 Million, closed the last trade at $1.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -12.16% during that session. The MITO stock price is -1008.46% off its 52-week high price of $14.41 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 133.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Despite being -12.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 19 when the MITO stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 16.13%. Year-to-date, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares have moved -60.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have changed -12.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 160.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 116.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.46 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.31% from current levels.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -96.07%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.7%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +25.8%.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.3% with a share float percentage of 12.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prosight Management, LP with over 256.04 Thousand shares worth more than $345.66 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Prosight Management, LP held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, with the holding of over 175Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $236.25 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.