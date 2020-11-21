Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 336,458 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.49 Million, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 7.57% during that session. The XPL stock price is -91.3% off its 52-week high price of $0.88 and 71.74% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 264.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.9 while the price target rests at a high of $0.9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +95.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 95.65% from current levels.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.2%.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.2% with a share float percentage of 7.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solitario Zinc Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 937.63 Thousand shares worth more than $375.05 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 443.38 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.35 Thousand and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd and Aegis Value, Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 690000 shares of worth $276Thousand while later fund manager owns 620.43 Thousand shares of worth $195.37 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.