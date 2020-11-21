BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 360,704 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -2.53% during that session. The BLFS stock price is -10.24% off its 52-week high price of $35.74 and 77.27% above the 52-week low of $7.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 365.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 335.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

Despite being -2.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 19 when the BLFS stock price touched $34.29- or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 100.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have changed 11.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.96% from current levels.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -211.9%, compared to 10.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +71.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.49 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.29 Million and $12.16 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.6% for the current quarter and 29.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.83% with a share float percentage of 87.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLife Solutions, Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Casdin Capital, LLC with over 5.84 Million shares worth more than $169.01 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Casdin Capital, LLC held 17.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 1.72 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.69 Million and represent 5.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 1073575 shares of worth $31.07 Million while later fund manager owns 706.21 Thousand shares of worth $15.06 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.