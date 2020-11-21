Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 995,684 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $152.62 Million, closed the last trade at $1.2 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The OTLK stock price is -45% off its 52-week high price of $1.74 and 58.42% above the 52-week low of $0.499. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the OTLK stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 4%. Year-to-date, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 103.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have changed 48.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 337.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 170.83% from current levels.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.68%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 87.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -98.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $320Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.85 Million and $440Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -97.8% for the current quarter and -27.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.7%.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.07% with a share float percentage of 7.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are LVW Advisors, LLC with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $1.26 Million. As of September 29, 2020, LVW Advisors, LLC held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 676.64 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $487.18 Thousand and represent 0.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 307542 shares of worth $396.73 Thousand while later fund manager owns 223.7 Thousand shares of worth $288.58 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.