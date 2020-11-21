O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 352,116 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $196.66 Million, closed the last trade at $7.27 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 7.39% during that session. The OIIM stock price is -14.86% off its 52-week high price of $8.35 and 86.52% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 394.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 352.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) trade information

Sporting 7.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the OIIM stock price touched $7.70-5 or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, O2Micro International Limited shares have moved 315.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have changed 26.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.04% from current levels.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that O2Micro International Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +372.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -213.04%, compared to 5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120% and 266.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.4 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.86 Million and $15.58 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31% for the current quarter and 50.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -343.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19%.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.73% with a share float percentage of 41.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with O2Micro International Limited having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC with over 3.53 Million shares worth more than $12.48 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC held 13.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DnB Asset Management AS, with the holding of over 2.9 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.25 Million and represent 11.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.06% shares in the company for having 1054233 shares of worth $3.51 Million while later fund manager owns 984.43 Thousand shares of worth $3.28 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.79% of company’s outstanding stock.