Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 466,814 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.17% during that session. The KTB stock price is -2.51% off its 52-week high price of $43.24 and 69.42% above the 52-week low of $12.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 477.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 578.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.97.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) trade information

Despite being -0.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the KTB stock price touched $43.07- or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Kontoor Brands, Inc. shares have moved 0.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have changed 38.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.58% from current levels.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $651.59 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $593.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $652.61 Million and $504.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.2% for the current quarter and 17.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.05%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.72% with a share float percentage of 100.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kontoor Brands, Inc. having a total of 426 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 11.36 Million shares worth more than $274.99 Million. As of September 29, 2020, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 19.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $171.33 Million and represent 12.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.47% shares in the company for having 3700000 shares of worth $89.54 Million while later fund manager owns 2.91 Million shares of worth $70.34 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.08% of company’s outstanding stock.