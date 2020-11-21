Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 431,796 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.36 Million, closed the last trade at $11.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.86% during that session. The IEA stock price is -10.34% off its 52-week high price of $12.8 and 85.95% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 977.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 524.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Despite being -1.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the IEA stock price touched $12.70- or saw a rise of 8.66%. Year-to-date, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. shares have moved 260.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) have changed 34.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 257.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.07% from current levels.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +510.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -138%, compared to -22.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -132.3% and 25.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $385Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $275Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $520Million and $358.16 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26% for the current quarter and -23.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +52.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.82% with a share float percentage of 34.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ardsley Advisory Partners with over 1.07 Million shares worth more than $6.36 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Ardsley Advisory Partners held 4.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 876.41 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.21 Million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 960435 shares of worth $6.51 Million while later fund manager owns 600Thousand shares of worth $2.4 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.