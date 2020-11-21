Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 526,884 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $863.53 Million, closed the last trade at $9.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.92% during that session. The CENX stock price is -17.41% off its 52-week high price of $11.33 and 69.84% above the 52-week low of $2.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 Million shares.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Despite being -0.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the CENX stock price touched $9.84-1 or saw a rise of 1.93%. Year-to-date, Century Aluminum Company shares have moved 28.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) have changed 24.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Century Aluminum Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +86.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.3%, compared to -5.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -222.2% and -600% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $423.6 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $495.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $435.5 Million and $421.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.7% for the current quarter and 17.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.4%.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.39% with a share float percentage of 96.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Century Aluminum Company having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.49 Million shares worth more than $53.36 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 6.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.42 Million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 3087253 shares of worth $21.98 Million while later fund manager owns 2.62 Million shares of worth $17.24 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.