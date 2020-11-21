Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 678,369 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $248.05 Million, closed the last trade at $6.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.29% during that session. The CSPR stock price is -158.99% off its 52-week high price of $15.85 and 48.53% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 536.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) trade information

Despite being -1.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the CSPR stock price touched $6.63-7 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Casper Sleep Inc. shares have moved -54.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have changed -21.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.13% from current levels.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Casper Sleep Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.51%, compared to 33.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85% and 56.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.4%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.15 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $129.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $126.94 Million and $110.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.8% for the current quarter and 17.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.8%.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.38% with a share float percentage of 60.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Casper Sleep Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.23 Million shares worth more than $44.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 15.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP, with the holding of over 1.94 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.95 Million and represent 4.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 505686 shares of worth $3.64 Million while later fund manager owns 282.18 Thousand shares of worth $2.53 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.7% of company’s outstanding stock.