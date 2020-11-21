Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 536,833 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.3 Million, closed the last trade at $3.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The AGTC stock price is -161.15% off its 52-week high price of $10.42 and 42.61% above the 52-week low of $2.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 384.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 271.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.58.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Despite being -1.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the AGTC stock price touched $5.09-2 or saw a rise of 21.53%. Year-to-date, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares have moved -11.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have changed -25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 297.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +651.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 175.69% from current levels.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.4%.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.39% with a share float percentage of 69.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.62 Million shares worth more than $7.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Interwest Venture Management Co., with the holding of over 1.46 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.08 Million and represent 5.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 592980 shares of worth $3.29 Million while later fund manager owns 487.99 Thousand shares of worth $2.37 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.