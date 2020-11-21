Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 525,880 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $57.4 per share which meant it gained $1.48 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The FOUR stock price is -12.11% off its 52-week high price of $64.35 and 47.74% above the 52-week low of $30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 549.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 799.56 Million shares.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.6%.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.42% with a share float percentage of 91.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift4 Payments, Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Durable Capital Partners LP with over 2.62 Million shares worth more than $126.61 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Durable Capital Partners LP held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.29 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.65 Million and represent 7.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 688856 shares of worth $33.31 Million while later fund manager owns 663Thousand shares of worth $23.54 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.