Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has a beta value of 2.2 and has seen 427,168 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $764.17 Million, closed the last trade at $19.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The SOHU stock price is -32.12% off its 52-week high price of $25.71 and 72.2% above the 52-week low of $5.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 439.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 392.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) trade information

Despite being -1.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 19 when the SOHU stock price touched $20.20- or saw a rise of 3.66%. Year-to-date, Sohu.com Limited shares have moved 74.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) have changed 4.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 991.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $23.97. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.05% from current levels.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sohu.com Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +168.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.69%, compared to 17.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -170.6% and 248.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.7%.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.73% with a share float percentage of 66.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sohu.com Limited having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 3.69 Million shares worth more than $73.36 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Macquarie Group Limited held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.91 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.84 Million and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.66% shares in the company for having 2219642 shares of worth $44.7 Million while later fund manager owns 508.98 Thousand shares of worth $11.69 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.