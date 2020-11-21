Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 357,044 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $570.14 Million, closed the last trade at $30.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.2% during that session. The SI stock price is -4.85% off its 52-week high price of $31.98 and 75.08% above the 52-week low of $7.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 305.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 202.92 Million shares.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Despite being -1.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the SI stock price touched $31.98- or saw a rise of 4.63%. Year-to-date, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares have moved 91.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) have changed 69.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 495.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silvergate Capital Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +106.08% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.2% and 30.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.21 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.76 Million and $20.41 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.7% for the current quarter and 4.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.9%.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.96% with a share float percentage of 68.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvergate Capital Corporation having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 1.58 Million shares worth more than $22.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Senvest Management LLC held 8.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.55 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.35 Million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.