Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 384,123 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.54 Million, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.57% during that session. The NVCN stock price is -894.25% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 18.39% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 488.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 494.15 Million shares.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Sporting 3.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the NVCN stock price touched $0.89 or saw a rise of 2.25%. Year-to-date, Neovasc Inc. shares have moved -83.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) have changed -65.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 168.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Neovasc Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.78%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -109.3% and 70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $870Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $2.76 Million and $1.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -58% for the current quarter and -41.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.7%.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.33% with a share float percentage of 31.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neovasc Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.01 Million shares worth more than $2.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 4.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 910Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 Million and represent 4.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.11% shares in the company for having 1157102 shares of worth $2.48 Million while later fund manager owns 8.6 Thousand shares of worth $18.67 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.