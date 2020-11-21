Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 424,726 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.48 Million, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.36% during that session. The XCUR stock price is -164.83% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 34% above the 52-week low of $0.957. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 388.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 205.68 Million shares.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Despite being -1.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the XCUR stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 19.89%. Year-to-date, Exicure, Inc. shares have moved -49.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have changed -18.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 962.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exicure, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.4% and -1200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1303.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $310Million and $1.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 448.4% for the current quarter and 98.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.2%.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.17% with a share float percentage of 60.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exicure, Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with over 7.34 Million shares worth more than $12.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited held 16.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, with the holding of over 6.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.21 Million and represent 15.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 1621663 shares of worth $3.96 Million while later fund manager owns 1.17 Million shares of worth $2.04 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.