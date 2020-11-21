Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 595,771 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.45 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The AQUA stock price is -11.51% off its 52-week high price of $28.38 and 72.14% above the 52-week low of $7.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 910.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 644.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the AQUA stock price touched $28.38- or saw a rise of 10.32%. Year-to-date, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares have moved 34.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have changed 9.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.27% from current levels.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $328.23 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $355.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $320.98 Million and $351.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.3% for the current quarter and 1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -474.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.55%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.28% with a share float percentage of 101.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.2 Million shares worth more than $173.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.34 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.65 Million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2% shares in the company for having 2340815 shares of worth $43.54 Million while later fund manager owns 2.05 Million shares of worth $38.18 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.