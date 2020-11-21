Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 751,372 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.62 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 4.37% during that session. The PLT stock price is -41.59% off its 52-week high price of $34.86 and 81.32% above the 52-week low of $4.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 667.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 964.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.95.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) trade information

Sporting 4.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the PLT stock price touched $25.30- or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Plantronics, Inc. shares have moved -9.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have changed 29.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -51.26% from current levels.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plantronics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +75.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.15%, compared to 15.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 216.7% and 176.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -464.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.42% with a share float percentage of 101.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plantronics, Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 6.07 Million shares worth more than $71.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 14.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.47 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.78 Million and represent 13.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.9% shares in the company for having 3672300 shares of worth $53.91 Million while later fund manager owns 2.43 Million shares of worth $30.09 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.9% of company’s outstanding stock.