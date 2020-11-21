Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 412,437 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $329.09 Million, closed the last trade at $7.87 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 4.1% during that session. The LOOP stock price is -77.38% off its 52-week high price of $13.96 and 27.57% above the 52-week low of $5.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 196.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 394.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) trade information

Sporting 4.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the LOOP stock price touched $8.10-2 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Loop Industries, Inc. shares have moved -20.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) have changed 16.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +103.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 90.6% from current levels.

Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.3%.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.85% with a share float percentage of 43.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Loop Industries, Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Handelsbanken Fonder AB with over 1.68 Million shares worth more than $22.95 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Handelsbanken Fonder AB held 4.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 1.55 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.24 Million and represent 4.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 195418 shares of worth $1.76 Million while later fund manager owns 75.42 Thousand shares of worth $831.1 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.