GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 568,474 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.05 Million, closed the last trade at $3.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -4.19% during that session. The GLYC stock price is -71.86% off its 52-week high price of $6.29 and 50.27% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 652.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 397.12 Million shares.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

Despite being -4.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the GLYC stock price touched $4.25-1 or saw a rise of 13.88%. Year-to-date, GlycoMimetics, Inc. shares have moved -30.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have changed 9.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.8%.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86% with a share float percentage of 87.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GlycoMimetics, Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 9.09 Million shares worth more than $27.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 7.24 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.24 Million and represent 15.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.9% shares in the company for having 910116 shares of worth $3.42 Million while later fund manager owns 710.21 Thousand shares of worth $2.18 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.