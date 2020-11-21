Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 7,096,483 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The CDE stock price is -21.55% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 73.98% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Despite being -1.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the CDE stock price touched $8.59-1 or saw a rise of 11.41%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining, Inc. shares have moved -5.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have changed -3.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.7% from current levels.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $229.87 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $254.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $195.04 Million and $173.17 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.9% for the current quarter and 46.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -510.8%.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.21% with a share float percentage of 72.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining, Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 23.77 Million shares worth more than $175.39 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 21.95 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.99 Million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.72% shares in the company for having 13952101 shares of worth $98.64 Million while later fund manager owns 8.76 Million shares of worth $61.93 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.59% of company’s outstanding stock.