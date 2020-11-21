Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 713,338 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $13 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 2.52% during that session. The ADVM stock price is -107.54% off its 52-week high price of $26.98 and 43.38% above the 52-week low of $7.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 Million shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Sporting 2.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the ADVM stock price touched $13.10- or saw a rise of 0.76%. Year-to-date, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. shares have moved 12.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have changed 11.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.7%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.3% and -3.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -76%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15%.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.58% with a share float percentage of 100.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.41 Million shares worth more than $96.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 8Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.4 Million and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 4106115 shares of worth $44.8 Million while later fund manager owns 2.07 Million shares of worth $43.24 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.