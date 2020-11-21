SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 414,220 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.29 Million, closed the last trade at $2.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.19% during that session. The SD stock price is -64.55% off its 52-week high price of $4.41 and 73.88% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 607.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 402.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Despite being -2.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the SD stock price touched $2.93-8 or saw a rise of 8.53%. Year-to-date, SandRidge Energy, Inc. shares have moved -36.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) have changed 63.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 494.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 147.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.62 while the price target rests at a high of $6.62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 147.01% from current levels.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.15% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.06% with a share float percentage of 55.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SandRidge Energy, Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 4.82 Million shares worth more than $7.95 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Icahn, Carl, C. held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 3.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.06 Million and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 959542 shares of worth $1.24 Million while later fund manager owns 488.41 Thousand shares of worth $805.87 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.