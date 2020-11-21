Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 544,887 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $231.53 Million, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 8.27% during that session. The RUHN stock price is -249.09% off its 52-week high price of $9.6 and 17.82% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 268.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 177.67 Million shares.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.7%.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.8% with a share float percentage of 4.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ruhnn Holding Limited having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 576.37 Thousand shares worth more than $1.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 173.3 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $454.05 Thousand and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.07% shares in the company for having 506772 shares of worth $2.09 Million while later fund manager owns 306.95 Thousand shares of worth $1.26 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.