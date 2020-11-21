RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 553,931 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $336.68 Million, closed the last trade at $9 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.33% during that session. The RDHL stock price is -26.11% off its 52-week high price of $11.35 and 63.78% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 302.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 326.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Sporting 0.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the RDHL stock price touched $9.49-5 or saw a rise of 5.16%. Year-to-date, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares have moved 48.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have changed -8.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 135.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +200% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.33% from current levels.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.71%, compared to 15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 98% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +975.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.68 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.59 Million and $1.06 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1515.1% for the current quarter and 3403.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.1%.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.98% with a share float percentage of 25.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with over 2.11 Million shares worth more than $21.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. held 5.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ibex Investors LLC, with the holding of over 1.88 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.17 Million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 172301 shares of worth $1.37 Million while later fund manager owns 64.36 Thousand shares of worth $657.76 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.