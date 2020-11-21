ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 832,023 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.61 Million, closed the last trade at $4.2 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.74% during that session. The PRQR stock price is -161.43% off its 52-week high price of $10.98 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $3.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 509.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Sporting 4.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the PRQR stock price touched $4.32-2 or saw a rise of 2.78%. Year-to-date, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares have moved -57.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have changed 7.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 704.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.9%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.6% and 3.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +389.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $180Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $470.34 Million and $263Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.7% for the current quarter and -31.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.92% with a share float percentage of 72.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProQR Therapeutics N.V. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 4.97 Million shares worth more than $23.82 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 4.72 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.62 Million and represent 9.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 1725935 shares of worth $8.27 Million while later fund manager owns 471.98 Thousand shares of worth $2.26 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.