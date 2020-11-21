Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 685,441 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.9 Million, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.08% during that session. The IPDN stock price is -220.97% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 38.71% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 319.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 663.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2803.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2803.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2803.23% from current levels.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +85.2%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.37% with a share float percentage of 0.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Professional Diversity Network, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.5 Thousand shares worth more than $19.7 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 18.53 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.81 Thousand and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 20497 shares of worth $58.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.63 Thousand shares of worth $8.98 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.