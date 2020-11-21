Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 388,932 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.2% during that session. The PTVE stock price is -2.81% off its 52-week high price of $16.12 and 33.67% above the 52-week low of $10.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 473.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.6 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.87% from current levels.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.76% with a share float percentage of 82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pactiv Evergreen Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nuveen Asset Management with over 8.32 Million shares worth more than $105.66 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Nuveen Asset Management held 4.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 6.81 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.53 Million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 3275157 shares of worth $41.59 Million while later fund manager owns 1.47 Million shares of worth $18.68 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.