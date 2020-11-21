Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 368,430 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $389.49 Million, closed the last trade at $6.14 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The OVID stock price is -53.09% off its 52-week high price of $9.4 and 70.68% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 696.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 967.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 19 when the OVID stock price touched $6.38-3 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 47.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have changed 14.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 138.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +242.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.87% from current levels.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.9%.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.74% with a share float percentage of 60.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ovid Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 3.62 Million shares worth more than $20.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.76 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.84 Million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.