Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 333,305 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.09 Million, closed the last trade at $4.08 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.75% during that session. The ORN stock price is -46.81% off its 52-week high price of $5.99 and 62.5% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 257.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 221.78 Million shares.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) trade information

Sporting 1.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the ORN stock price touched $4.12-0 or saw a rise of 0.97%. Year-to-date, Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -21.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) have changed 32.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 176.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +64.52% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 600% and -62.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $179.11 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $159.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $199.79 Million and $157.97 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.4% for the current quarter and 0.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -10%.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.7% with a share float percentage of 77.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orion Group Holdings, Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.29 Million shares worth more than $6.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 7.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Grace & White Inc /ny, with the holding of over 1.33 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.66 Million and represent 4.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Endeavor Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 849151 shares of worth $2.45 Million while later fund manager owns 792.97 Thousand shares of worth $2.49 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.