Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 393,525 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $940.8 Million, closed the last trade at $54.02 per share which meant it gained $1.73 on the day or 3.31% during that session. The OTRK stock price is -54.28% off its 52-week high price of $83.34 and 84.17% above the 52-week low of $8.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 433.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 664.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Sporting 3.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the OTRK stock price touched $56.33- or saw a rise of 4.1%. Year-to-date, Ontrak, Inc. shares have moved 231.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have changed -8.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $88.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.84% from current levels.

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ontrak, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +177.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.13%, compared to 10.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.2% and 22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +136.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.44 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.82 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.76 Million and $12.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 150.4% for the current quarter and 149.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -75.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.96% with a share float percentage of 65.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ontrak, Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 861.64 Thousand shares worth more than $51.7 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 4.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 597.99 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.88 Million and represent 3.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 228300 shares of worth $16.65 Million while later fund manager owns 205.62 Thousand shares of worth $5.09 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.