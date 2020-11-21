NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 629,139 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $903.49 Million, closed the last trade at $8.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The NK stock price is -88.7% off its 52-week high price of $15.7 and 86.3% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 645.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) trade information

Despite being -2.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the NK stock price touched $8.64-3 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, NantKwest, Inc. shares have moved 119.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) have changed -1.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.59.

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NantKwest, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +52.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.57%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.5% and -10.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +132.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9Million and $21Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.1% for the current quarter and -4.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.7%.

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.47% with a share float percentage of 28.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NantKwest, Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.11 Million shares worth more than $14.61 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.87 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.94 Million and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 950280 shares of worth $11.67 Million while later fund manager owns 662.52 Thousand shares of worth $4.59 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.