MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 590,448 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $488.22 Million, closed the last trade at $12.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The MGTX stock price is -75.61% off its 52-week high price of $22.32 and 30.61% above the 52-week low of $8.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 284.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 121.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) trade information

Despite being -1.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the MGTX stock price touched $15.50- or saw a rise of 18%. Year-to-date, MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares have moved -36.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have changed -1.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 390.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 171.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +254.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 88.83% from current levels.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.85%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200% and -7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.7 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $650Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.94 Million and $4.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.9% for the current quarter and -84.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.4%.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.66% with a share float percentage of 79.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MeiraGTx Holdings plc having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.43 Million shares worth more than $85.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 16.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 3.71 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.17 Million and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 418935 shares of worth $5.55 Million while later fund manager owns 356.87 Thousand shares of worth $4.72 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.