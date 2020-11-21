Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 727,631 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.49 Million, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The LCTX stock price is -23.7% off its 52-week high price of $1.67 and 60.74% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 818.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) trade information

Sporting 3.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the LCTX stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 8.78%. Year-to-date, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 51.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) have changed 5.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 270.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +418.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 122.22% from current levels.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.7% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -36.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $820Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $930Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.24 Million and $514Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -33.9% for the current quarter and 80.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.8%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.81% with a share float percentage of 37.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 34.01 Million shares worth more than $31.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 22.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.23 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.9 Million and represent 3.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 3430046 shares of worth $2.98 Million while later fund manager owns 1.53 Million shares of worth $1.33 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.