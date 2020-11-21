Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 390,826 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -2.3% during that session. The LBRT stock price is -22.06% off its 52-week high price of $11.4 and 76.77% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 715.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 982.82 Million shares.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Despite being -2.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the LBRT stock price touched $9.92-5 or saw a rise of 5.85%. Year-to-date, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares have moved -16.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have changed 18.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -352.83%, compared to -23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -270% and -933.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -55%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $191.28 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $328.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $397.97 Million and $472.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -51.9% for the current quarter and -30.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -70.8%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.78% with a share float percentage of 83.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 34.05 Million shares worth more than $272.1 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Riverstone Holdings LLC held 37.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., with the holding of over 34.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $272.1 Million and represent 37.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.6% shares in the company for having 3286058 shares of worth $18.01 Million while later fund manager owns 3.1 Million shares of worth $17.53 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.39% of company’s outstanding stock.