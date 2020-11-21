Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 645,667 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.76 Million, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.33% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -34.48% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 73.79% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 643.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 431.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Despite being -3.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the KTRA stock price touched $1.8 or saw a rise of 19.44%. Year-to-date, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 110.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) have changed -4.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 199.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 193.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +313.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 106.9% from current levels.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.3%.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.48% with a share float percentage of 2.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 171.89 Thousand shares worth more than $240.65 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 68.36 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.02 Thousand and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.