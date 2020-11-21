Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 959,288 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.51 Million, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The ISR stock price is -194.44% off its 52-week high price of $1.06 and 2.22% above the 52-week low of $0.352. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 858.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 584.95 Million shares.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

Despite being -0.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the ISR stock price touched $0.3895 or saw a rise of 7.57%. Year-to-date, Isoray, Inc. shares have moved -42.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) have changed -10%. Short interest in the company has seen 962.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Isoray, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.5%.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.78% with a share float percentage of 7.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Isoray, Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.8 Million shares worth more than $1.63 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $672.59 Thousand and represent 1.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 1581901 shares of worth $878.75 Thousand while later fund manager owns 801.77 Thousand shares of worth $445.38 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.