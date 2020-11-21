Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,032,272 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.81 Million, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The WRN stock price is -37.84% off its 52-week high price of $1.53 and 72.07% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 173.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) trade information

Despite being -1.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the WRN stock price touched $1.2 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares have moved 34.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) have changed -5.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 286Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.89 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.27% from current levels.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.72% with a share float percentage of 9.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Copper and Gold Corporation having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Claret Asset Management Corp with over 3.7 Million shares worth more than $4.48 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Claret Asset Management Corp held 3.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 943Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 Million and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd and Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 200000 shares of worth $242Thousand while later fund manager owns 200Thousand shares of worth $242Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.