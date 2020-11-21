Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 493,865 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $472.69 Million, closed the last trade at $16.25 per share which meant it gained $1.25 on the day or 8.33% during that session. The MRUS stock price is -27.02% off its 52-week high price of $20.64 and 37.35% above the 52-week low of $10.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 206.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 89.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Merus N.V. (MRUS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

Sporting 8.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the MRUS stock price touched $16.35- or saw a rise of 0.61%. Year-to-date, Merus N.V. shares have moved 15.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) have changed 23.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 308.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Merus N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.01%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.1% and -2.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.6 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.94 Million and $6.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.6% for the current quarter and 4.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -79.3%.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.04% with a share float percentage of 86.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Merus N.V. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 5.65 Million shares worth more than $67.75 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 19.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 2.52 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.3 Million and represent 8.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.67% shares in the company for having 1358398 shares of worth $18.6 Million while later fund manager owns 1.04 Million shares of worth $14.29 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.59% of company’s outstanding stock.