Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 719,701 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.57 Million, closed the last trade at $5.07 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 15.49% during that session. The IMTE stock price is -162.53% off its 52-week high price of $13.31 and 48.72% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Sporting 15.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the IMTE stock price touched $5.65-1 or saw a rise of 10.27%. Year-to-date, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares have moved -44.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) have changed 29.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 101.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.81% with a share float percentage of -97.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Integrated Media Technology Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 41.05 Thousand shares worth more than $154.36 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exencial Wealth Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 13Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.88 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.