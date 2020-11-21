Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 330,632 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $46 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 1.59% during that session. The ZNTL stock price is -28.96% off its 52-week high price of $59.32 and 52.17% above the 52-week low of $22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 224.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 175.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Sporting 1.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the ZNTL stock price touched $48.70- or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 98.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have changed 12.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.52% from current levels.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -116.8%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.33% with a share float percentage of 96.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 4.44 Million shares worth more than $145.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Matrix Capital Management, with the holding of over 3.82 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.93 Million and represent 9.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 964600 shares of worth $31.53 Million while later fund manager owns 664Thousand shares of worth $21.71 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.