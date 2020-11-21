Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 995,575 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.92 Million, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.48% during that session. The XNET stock price is -116% off its 52-week high price of $5.94 and 13.45% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 453.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xunlei Limited (XNET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Sporting 1.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the XNET stock price touched $3.35-1 or saw a rise of 17.91%. Year-to-date, Xunlei Limited shares have moved -43.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) have changed -3.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 993.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 336.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +336.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 336.36% from current levels.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19%.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.44% with a share float percentage of 20.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xunlei Limited having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd with over 6.36 Million shares worth more than $21.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.88 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.91 Million and represent 4.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 249986 shares of worth $657.46 Thousand while later fund manager owns 206.63 Thousand shares of worth $762.45 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.