Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 325,114 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.78 Million, closed the last trade at $2.86 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.54% during that session. The TRIB stock price is -18.88% off its 52-week high price of $3.4 and 80.42% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 412.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 388.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

Sporting 5.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the TRIB stock price touched $3.40-1 or saw a rise of 15.88%. Year-to-date, Trinity Biotech plc shares have moved 176.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) have changed 8.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 56.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.83% from current levels.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trinity Biotech plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +75.46% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.92% with a share float percentage of 33.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trinity Biotech plc having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC with over 1.72 Million shares worth more than $3.47 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC held 7.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.68 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.39 Million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 492397 shares of worth $994.64 Thousand while later fund manager owns 110.9 Thousand shares of worth $224.02 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.