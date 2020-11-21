CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 500,229 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.96 Million, closed the last trade at $7.25 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 6.3% during that session. The CRMD stock price is -9.93% off its 52-week high price of $7.97 and 70.21% above the 52-week low of $2.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 319.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 429.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 117.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +203.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.93% from current levels.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CorMedix Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +52.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.87%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.5% and -14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $60Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $25Million and $74Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100% for the current quarter and -18.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -19.7%.

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.14% with a share float percentage of 26.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CorMedix Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.91 Million shares worth more than $11.5 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P., with the holding of over 1.76 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.6 Million and represent 5.47% of shares outstanding.