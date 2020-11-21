Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 611,309 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.45 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -6.59% during that session. The CD stock price is -9.26% off its 52-week high price of $16.88 and 15.08% above the 52-week low of $13.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 611.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 Million shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -26.3%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.5% with a share float percentage of 44.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citigroup Inc. with over 27.28 Million shares worth more than $442.73 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Citigroup Inc. held 68.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 7.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.8 Million and represent 17.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.21% shares in the company for having 3685982 shares of worth $59.82 Million while later fund manager owns 2.21 Million shares of worth $35.89 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.53% of company’s outstanding stock.