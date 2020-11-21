Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 552,892 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The BMA stock price is -161.54% off its 52-week high price of $39.1 and 23.41% above the 52-week low of $11.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 372.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 354.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.13.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) trade information

Despite being -1.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 19 when the BMA stock price touched $16.00- or saw a rise of 6.56%. Year-to-date, Banco Macro S.A. shares have moved -58.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) have changed 13.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 295Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.85 while the price target rests at a high of $42.08. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +181.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.49% from current levels.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Macro S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.27%, compared to -27.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -72.4% and -67.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $299.58 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $322.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $473.45 Million and $453.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36.7% for the current quarter and -28.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +168.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -9.7%.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.18% with a share float percentage of 12.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Macro S.A. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Odey Asset Management Group Ltd with over 2.3 Million shares worth more than $32.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd held 9.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.06 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.18 Million and represent 4.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Multi Asset Absolute Return Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 336527 shares of worth $4.81 Million while later fund manager owns 107.91 Thousand shares of worth $2.3 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.