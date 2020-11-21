Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 972,519 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.76 Million, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -12.68% during that session. The TLSA stock price is -390.73% off its 52-week high price of $12.17 and 75.15% above the 52-week low of $0.6162. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 273.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Despite being -12.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the TLSA stock price touched $3.03-1 or saw a rise of 18.15%. Year-to-date, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares have moved 129.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have changed -43.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 535.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.35 while the price target rests at a high of $4.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75.4% from current levels.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.62% with a share float percentage of 18.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tiziana Life Sciences PLC having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 350.01 Thousand shares worth more than $1.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 69.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 224.65 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $748.08 Thousand and represent 44.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 30.53% shares in the company for having 154212 shares of worth $589.09 Thousand while later fund manager owns 38.4 Thousand shares of worth $127.89 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 7.6% of company’s outstanding stock.